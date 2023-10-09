Fiji progresses as Portugal creates history

Fiji has progressed to the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup despite losing its final pool match 24-23 to Portugal in France this morning.

The win saw the Portuguese create history by recording their first ever World Cup win.

Samuel Marques converted Rodrigo Marta’s late try to win the dramatic encounter.

Heading into the match, Fiji just needed a point to seal its spot in the last eight.

They were 23-17 up late on, but Marta’s converted try gave Portugal the historic victory.

The result also confirmed Australia’s exit from the World Cup, making it the first time the Wallabies have ever gone out before the knockout stage.

Australia and Fiji finished on 11 points in Pool C but the Wallabies are eliminated after losing their group match (head-to-head) to the Flying Fijians 22-15.

A tight first half which was full of errors from both sides saw them rest at the break all level at 3-3 with scrumhalf Frank Lomani kicking Fiji’s penalty.

The Simon Raiwalui coached Fijians had trailed by seven points on two occasions in the second half, but tries from Levani Botia and Mesake Doge twice brought them level and two Lomani penalties inched them into a winning position, only for Portugal to produce a stunning late twist.

The Fijians lost Botia to a yellow card for a high tackle but managed to stay composed and competitive.

Fiji will now meet England in the quarterfinals next Monday.