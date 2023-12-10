Sunday, December 10, 2023
Fiji ranked third in mobile data affordability

With regards to data affordability, Fiji is ranked the 3rd most affordable country globally (following Israel and Italy) and the most affordable country in the region, when it comes to mobile data pricing.

It costs, on average, approximately US$0.09/FJ$0.20 for 1 GB of data in Fiji.

Revealing this during the 25th Attorney-General’s conference in Nadi, Director General Digital Transformation at the Ministry of Communications, Tupouatua Baravilala said within the region, Tokelau is the most expensive with US$17.24/FJ$38.80 for 1 GB of data.

“Globally, the country with the most expensive data price for 1GB is Zimbabwe, where it costs US $43.75.”

“That converts to an astounding FJ$97.74 for 1 GB of data compared to Fiji’s 20 cents for 1 GB.”

Baravilala said the Government is resolutely advancing towards the enhancement of meaningful connectivity and investment in modern and resilient ICT infrastructure.

“We see our communities are highly becoming dependent on this, with rapid adoption as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore, we must ensure that we continue to have an accessible, secure and enabling ICT environment.”

“Today, Fiji has 95 percent connectivity through 3G, 4G and 4G+ networks and has 100 percent digital television coverage through terrestrial and satellite means.”

“As a matter of priority, we are working on progressively connecting our 5 percent digital divide,” she said.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
