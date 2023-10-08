Sunday, October 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji ready for ‘special day’ in World Cup

Fiji captain Waisea Nayacalevu.Photo courtesy of Fiji Rugby.

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Captain Waisea Nayacalevu says tomorrow’s final Pool C game against Portugal will be a “special day” with the team needing just one point to reach the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals.

The Fijians have so far impressed many at the World Cup after narrowly losing to Wales 32-26 and beating the Wallabies 22-15 and Georgia 17-12 to put them on the verge of qualification.

Even a losing bonus point would be enough for the Simon Raiwalui coached side to accompany Wales from the pool and finish above the Wallabies.

“It’s a special day for us, it’s our final this weekend,” Nayacalevu told BBC Sport.

“We’re representing the people at home. The struggle they go through to watch us, for that I ask the players to go out and play their hearts out.”

Coach Raiwalui said France is a special place for them and they have a real deep connection with the country.

We’re just worried about Portugal. Looking past that would be disrespectful. We know it will be a really tough match.”

If Fiji does finish second then they will face England in the quarterfinal, a team they beat prior to the World Cup in a warm-up match.

The Fiji vs Portugal match kicks off at 7am (Fiji Time).

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Don’t use us as a political footbal...

The bus industry continues to be used as a political football, says...
Football

NZ qualifies for Futsal World Cup

New Zealand won the OFC Futsal Nations Cup in Auckland today and wi...
Football

Fiji finishes fourth in Futsal Nati...

Fiji finished fourth in the OFC Futsal Nations Cup in Auckland  tod...
Rugby

Nadi to face Suva in Skipper Cup fi...

Skipper Cup defending champions Nadi will take on Suva in the grand...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Don’t use us as a political foot...

News
The bus in...

NZ qualifies for Futsal World Cu...

Football
New Zealan...

Fiji finishes fourth in Futsal N...

Football
Fiji finis...

Nadi to face Suva in Skipper Cup...

Rugby
Skipper Cu...

Suva books spot in Skipper Cup f...

Rugby
Suva is th...

As Fijians, we are all connected...

News
Leader of ...

Popular News

Man found dead in cemetery

News
An investi...

Fiji FA seeks space for institut...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Four in custody for drug possess...

News
Four peopl...

Govt presents ireguregu to Togan...

News
Prime Mini...

Panthers successfully defend NRL...

NRL
The Penrit...

Nabolakasi to feature against Ki...

Rugby
Fijian fla...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 RWC Samoa vs England