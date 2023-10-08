Fiji ready for ‘special day’ in World Cup

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Captain Waisea Nayacalevu says tomorrow’s final Pool C game against Portugal will be a “special day” with the team needing just one point to reach the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals.

The Fijians have so far impressed many at the World Cup after narrowly losing to Wales 32-26 and beating the Wallabies 22-15 and Georgia 17-12 to put them on the verge of qualification.

Even a losing bonus point would be enough for the Simon Raiwalui coached side to accompany Wales from the pool and finish above the Wallabies.

“It’s a special day for us, it’s our final this weekend,” Nayacalevu told BBC Sport.

“We’re representing the people at home. The struggle they go through to watch us, for that I ask the players to go out and play their hearts out.”

Coach Raiwalui said France is a special place for them and they have a real deep connection with the country.

We’re just worried about Portugal. Looking past that would be disrespectful. We know it will be a really tough match.”

If Fiji does finish second then they will face England in the quarterfinal, a team they beat prior to the World Cup in a warm-up match.

The Fiji vs Portugal match kicks off at 7am (Fiji Time).