Fiji ready to battle in Apia after five years

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are ready to battle against Manu Samoa in Apia Park after a lapse of five years.

The last time Fiji traveled to Apia was in 2018 when they produced a 38-16 victory over the hosts in the Pacific Nations Cup.

Meanwhile, Flying Fijians coaches Simon Raiwalui, Graham Dewes, Seremaia Bai and Bill Gadolo have all represented the national team in Apia but this time they will be present in the capital as experienced guides.

“It’s great to be back in Samoa as it has been a long time and I think the last time I was here was in early 2000 when I was playing for Fiji so we are looking forward to the match today,” Raiwalui said.

Captain Semi Radradra said they are looking forward to playing their first away match.

“The weather here is nice compared to Nadi for the past few days as it has been raining. It looks like tomorrow will be the same and we are prepared for it.”

This will be the first time for the majority of the Fijian players to feature at Apia apart from Peni Ravai, Sam Matavesi, Viliame Mata and Josua Tuisova.

Fiji and Samoa have played each other 27 times since their first clash on the 18th of August 1924.

The match will kick off at 2pm.