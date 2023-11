The Fiji men’s 7s side registered its third straight win in the Oceania 7s today after beating Oceania 31-5 at the Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane.

Oceania scored first in the match before Fiji hit back with tries from Waisea Nacuqu, Iowane Teba and Joseva Talacolo to lead 19-5 at halftime.

New kid on the block Waisea Lowabuka and Terio Tamani scored two more tries in the second spell to seal victory for Fiji.

The Ben Gollings coached side will meet Australia in its next match at 5.52pm.