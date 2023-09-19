Fiji reinforces commitment to sustainable growth

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to being a proactive player in the global effort to create a better and more sustainable world.

In a statement, the Prime Minister attended the opening of the United Nations General Assembly’s high-level meeting on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), marking a significant milestone as the world assesses progress at the mid-point of the SDGs.

The annual event, held at the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA), is a pivotal event for global leaders to evaluate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals – Encompassing a broad range of critical issues, from poverty eradication and environmental sustainability to healthcare access and education.

This year’s summit is especially significant as it represents a comprehensive year-in-review of SDG progress worldwide.

Rabuka’s presence at the summit underscores Fiji’s unwavering commitment to the SDGs and its dedication to ensuring that no one is left behind in their pursuit.

Fiji is working towards strengthening implementation, addressing data gaps, and transforming its development program by placing its people’s needs and aspirations at the core of policymaking.

Fiji, a Pacific island nation, faces unique challenges and opportunities in its SDG journey.

Rabuka’s participation at the summit will shed light on Fiji’s experiences, strategies, and innovative solutions in the context of sustainable development.

“Fiji recognizes the urgency of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. We have made significant strides in various areas, but we also acknowledge the work that lies ahead. Our commitment to putting people first is not just a slogan; it is a guiding principle in our national development agenda.”

During the Summit, the Prime Minister is expected to highlight Fiji’s successes, share challenges, and present initiatives aimed at building a more sustainable and equitable future for all Fijians.

Rabuka said Fiji’s focus on data-driven decision-making, environmental conservation, and social inclusivity will be integral to the discussions.

The world will keenly follow the Prime Minister’s address at the SDG Summit, anticipating the valuable insights and contributions Fiji can provide to the global community’s pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals.