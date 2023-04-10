Monday, April 10, 2023
Fiji remains third in Series standing

The Fiji 7s team remains in third spot after a bronze medal finish in the Singapore 7s on Sunday.

Fiji’s chances of securing a place in next year’s Olympic Games in France look good but the Ben Gollings coached will need to maintain or better its current standing and form.

Fiji sits on 130 points behind Paris qualified New Zealand top of the table with 164 points followed by Argentina in second with 140 points.
France sits closely behind Fiji in fourth place with 122 points.
The next leg of the World Sevens Series will be played in Toulouse from May 12 to 14.
Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
