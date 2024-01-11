Thursday, January 11, 2024
Fiji Rugby partners with Burger King

Burger King has become the official and exclusive quick service restaurant for all tournaments and events involving any team under the control of the Fiji Rugby Union.

The parties finalised the deal at the Burger King’s outlet in Vivras Plaza, Laucala Beach in Suva today where a $100,000 cheque, covering a 4-year sponsorship was presented to FRU executives.

FRU General Manager Commercial, Avnil Pratap said they are thrilled to welcome Burger King as their official partner and this collaboration signifies a shared commitment to excellence, both on and off the rugby field.

“Together we aim to aspire and engage fans in new and exciting ways while making a positive impact on the communities we serve.”

Manager of Burger King, Kavinesh Reddy said they aim to make every Fijian proud as they continue to support Fiji Rugby on its journey.

“The passion and love for rugby runs deep in the hearts of every Fijian, and we want to contribute to that collective sense of pride and joy.”

“The partnership goes beyond traditional sponsorships, aligning our brands in a mission to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our customers and communities.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
