Fiji rugby trains medical professionals

Fiji Rugby concluded a successful Level 2 World Rugby – Immediate Care in Rugby Workshop in the weekend which was attended by 12 medical professionals from the South-Eastern Division.

The workshop, led by Jennifer Khalik, a renowned World Rugby Medical Trainer, focused on accrediting medical staff, including doctors, nurses, and physiotherapists, to provide immediate and efficient care to injured rugby players.

The workshop aimed to enhance the skills of medical practitioners in handling rugby-related injuries, particularly in grassroots competitions like the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Competition and Provincial games.

Khalik highlighted the importance of extending high-level medical care to local competitions. “There’s already adequate coverage for national teams, but we want to bring the same level of care to local games,”

“The workshop’s goal is to accredit professionals to work at both international and local rugby matches, creating a safer environment for players at all levels,” she stated.

The workshop concentrated on safe management of injuries and identifying medical emergencies that could be life-threatening.

Khalik expressed satisfaction with the response from the medical community.

“We want to ensure that all our local competitions have ICIR (Immediate Care in Rugby) accredited people at every game,” she explained.

The goal is to have at least one ICIR doctor or nurse at every level of competition, supported by a team of Level 1 trained personnel.

Fiji Rugby’s dedication to player safety and medical excellence is further reinforced by these initiatives.

Khalik announced that another similar workshop is scheduled to be conducted in Nadi at the end of the month, continuing the effort to enhance medical support in rugby across Fiji.

Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
