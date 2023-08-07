Monday, August 7, 2023
Fiji, Samoa to strengthen ties in development areas

Fiji and Samoa are determined to further strengthen their relationship in sustainable economic growth and development.

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Lesikimacuata Korovavala while meeting the Samoan High Commissioner H.E Aliioaiga Feturi Elisaia in Suva said Fiji remains committed to working closely with Samoa and other Pacific Island nations in building economic resilience against climate crisis and the pandemic.

He highlighted that Fiji and Samoa signed a MOU in February this year to provide expanded trade opportunities.

The MOU provides a strong foundation upon which development cooperation assistance between Samoa and Fiji is undertaken in the areas of education, labour mobility, tourism, immigration, fisheries cooperation, air and sea transportation, health, energy and infrastructure, meteorology and hydrology services.

“We are brothers and sisters with a shared people-to-people ties where the Pacific Ocean connects us and our nations need to nurture strong relationship at the regional and global levels,” High Commissioner Elisaia said.

He said the ongoing collaboration includes Samoa’s Ministry of Police currently cooperating with its Fiji counterparts and Samoa looks for similar exchanges between the two nations.

The two nations continue to share strong diplomatic links from the last 49 years.

Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
