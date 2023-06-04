Fiji, Samoa work on stronger economic dev ties

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and his Samoan counterpart Fiame Naomi Mata’afa met in Apia this week to look at ways of building stronger development cooperation between the two governments.

Both leaders agreed that officials will have to meet to undertake the necessary work for implementation programs.

They also discussed the upcoming Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ meetings, the progress on the 2050 Blue Pacific Strategy, and the future of the University of the South Pacific.

Prime Minister Rabuka also provided an update on the reconvening of the Great Council of Chiefs meeting, while the Samoan Prime Minister shared Samoa’s experience with the integration of democracy and their traditional governance.

The Leader of Government provided an update on the recent developments in Fiji.

Rabuka has also acknowledged Samoa’s hospitality.