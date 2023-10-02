Monday, October 2, 2023
Fiji sends condolence to family of deceased sailor

The RFMF Naval Division conveyed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased sailor who died in a yacht off Fiji waters, last Sunday.

The sailor, from New Zealand, was travelling with two other friends when they encountered bad weather.

As a result, the mast of the yacht fell on the trio but killed one of them.

Responding to the Rescue Coordination Centre (RCC) New Zealand, the RFMF Naval Division deployed RFNS Savenaca.

Cruise liner, MV Pacific Explorer, which was located closest to the yacht in distress made its way there as well as a pleasure craft, MV Beast, which was on its way to NZ also re-diverted its course to the location.

In a statement, RFNS Savenaca berthed in Suva last week, carrying one survivor and the remains of the sailor that tragically lost his life at sea.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
