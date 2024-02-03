Fiji signs cooperation deal with China

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chairman of the China Aid Agency yesterday.

The MOU is an agreement between Fiji and China that includes the China Aid Projects including for the Juncao promotion and agricultural cooperation, and for the maintenance and upgrade of 80 kilometres of roads in Vanua Levu under the Global Development Initiative of the People’s Republic of China.

Speaking at the MOU Signing, Kamikamica said that: “… this is for continuing assistance under the Global Development Initiative launched by President Xi Jinping in September 2021 at the UN HQ in New York, during the UN General Assembly. The GDI aims to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and is committed to building a global community of development.”

Kamikamica said the agreement on the Economic and Technical Cooperation between the governments of China and Fiji under the Global Development Initiative has been of great assistance.

He said that the Prime Minister recently signed the exchange of notes for the upgrade of 80km of roads in Vanua Levu that will bring about $300m to our country.

The tar sealing of the three roads have been prioritised as this will increase connectivity in Vanua Levu and give rise to new economic opportunities.

China Aid Agency Chairman, Luo Zhaohui, highlighted that China and Fiji will continue to be good friends with mutual respect.

He said China fully respects the sovereignty and independence of Pacific Island countries, fully respects their will, fully respects their cultural traditions, and fully respects their effort to seek strength through unity.