Fiji squad named for Olympic qualifiers

Fiji’s squad for the 2023 OFC Olympic Qualifiers in Auckland, New Zealand has been named.

Coach Rob Sherman picked the team with the help of assistant coach Marika Rodu and goalkeeper coach Leslie Cleevely following three weeks of training camp at the Fiji Football Association Academy in Namosau, Ba.

Majority of the players named in the team are from the Junior Bula Boys squad that represented the country at the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Argentina earlier this year.

Nine overseas-based players included in the squad are Manurewa FC goalkeeper Aydin Mustahib, Auckland United star Semi Nabenu Junior, who is also the son of former national rep Waisea Nabenu and sibling of national rep Simione Nabenu, Pavit Singh from North Wellington, Mohammed Muzakir Nabeel from Manurewa, who also featured for Ba at the 2022 IDC in Suva, Brendan Mcmullen from Wellington Olympic, Mohammed Yunus Atiq from South Auckland Rangers and Gyanesh Reddy from Papakura City FC.

London-based Peter Ravitasai and Fiji Under 20 skipper Abudullah Aiyas from Bonnyrigg White Eagles in Sydney have also been named in the squad but will join the team when required by the coaches.

Ba’s Etonia Dogalau and Raj Pillay, Navua’s Suliano Masi Doli, Lautoka’s Aporosa Yada, Rewa’s Epeli Valevou and Josaia Sela, Nadi’s Eshan Kumar have also made he cut.

Meanwhile the Captain’s naming and jersey presentation will be done tonight at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba while the team is scheduled to depart Fiji on Sunday.

The qualifiers will be held in Auckland from 27 August to 9 September while the tournament winner will earn the right to represent Oceania at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Fiji will open its campaign defending champions New Zealand at 3pm on 30 August and face PNG on 2 September.

Fiji Under 23: Jason Rokovucake, Isikeli Sevanaia Junior, Aydin Mustahib, Mohammed Fataul Raheem, Peceli Sukabula, Inoke Turagalailai, Rahul Naresh, Sterling Vasconcellos, Semi Nabenu, Pavit Singh, Mohammed Nabeel, Raj Pillay, Gulam Razool, Nabil Begg, Brendan McMullen, Josaia Sela, Sailasa Ratu, Mohammed Yunus Atiq, Eshan Kumar, Gyanesh Reddy, Aporosa Yada, Netani Suluka, Thomas Dunn, Etonia Dogalau, Suliano Doli, Epeli Valevou, Peter Ravitasai, Abudullah Aiyas.