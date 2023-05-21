Sunday, May 21, 2023
Fiji suffers big defeat to Argentina

The Fiji 7s team was hammered 40-12 by Argentina in their second pool game of the London 7s.

Fiji struck first with an unconverted try to Paula Nayacakalou in the second minute but Argentina rallied to strike back with two tries of their own to German Schulz and Rodrigo Isgro in the third and seventh minute putting them up 14-5 at the break.

Speed merchant Marcos Moneta made up for an earlier sin-bin to score on 10 minutes as the Fijian defence failed to shut down their more clinical counterparts.

Moneta also converted his own try.

The Argentines ran in two more tries in as many minutes with Luciano Gonzalez and Mateo Graziano with Gonzalez adding a conversion alongside Tobias Wade.

Tomas Elizalde scored the side’s sixth try also adding his own conversion.

Fiji scored a consolation try through forward Josese Batirerega to close up the score tally.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
