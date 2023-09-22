Friday, September 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji suffers defeat in Mini 7s opener

Fijiana suffered a 22-5 defeat to New Zealand in the opening match of the Mini International 7s Tournament at Albert Park in Suva today.

The visitors ran riot in the opening half of the match scoring three  consecutive unconverted tries.

Debutant Jamie Coulson shed the first blood of the match for the Black Ferns from a Terina Te Tamaki grubber.

Tysha Ikenasio crossed for the Kiwis second try after a Jorja Miller break from a ruck in the third minute.

Manaia Nuku produced a fine inside pass to Stacey Waaka to dot down the third try as the Kiwis led 15-0 at halftime.

Fiji made a quick start in the second stanza through Maraia Rokotuisiga but she knocked the ball forward just near the try line.

New Zealand was quick to tap and go through Skipper Saraj Hirini and despite Aloesi Nakoci trying to tackle her down, Hirini sent over Waka to score and Nuku converted.

Reapi Uluinasau came off the bench and scored a late consolation try for the hosts.

In another match, France beat Australia 28-12.

Fijiana play their second match against France at 1pm while New Zealand and Australia will clash at 1.20pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Assault, stomping claims will be in...

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says an internal inves...
Rugby

We are ready for the challenge at h...

Fijiana 7s Captain Ana Naimasi says they are ready and looking forw...
Business

Tariff increase is unjustified: Loc...

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association is dismayed by Energy Fiji L...
News

Fiji to establish first embassy in ...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed Fiji’s intention to es...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Assault, stomping claims will be...

News
Acting Com...

We are ready for the challenge a...

Rugby
Fijiana 7s...

Tariff increase is unjustified: ...

Business
The Fiji H...

Fiji to establish first embassy ...

News
Prime Mini...

$55m project for old Nausori mar...

Business
The Nausor...

Celeberation vids boost Flying F...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Popular News

Rihanna reveals son Riot Rose’s ...

Entertainment
Rihanna ha...

I had to prove my worth, says Ch...

Football
Navua’s Ba...

Tavua’s Premier Division run com...

Football
Tavua’s ch...

We are ready for the challenge a...

Rugby
Fijiana 7s...

Pirate taxis cater for consumer ...

News
Minister f...

REALB announces new board member...

Business
The Real E...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

France vs Namibia