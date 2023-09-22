Fiji suffers defeat in Mini 7s opener

Fijiana suffered a 22-5 defeat to New Zealand in the opening match of the Mini International 7s Tournament at Albert Park in Suva today.

The visitors ran riot in the opening half of the match scoring three consecutive unconverted tries.

Debutant Jamie Coulson shed the first blood of the match for the Black Ferns from a Terina Te Tamaki grubber.

Tysha Ikenasio crossed for the Kiwis second try after a Jorja Miller break from a ruck in the third minute.

Manaia Nuku produced a fine inside pass to Stacey Waaka to dot down the third try as the Kiwis led 15-0 at halftime.

Fiji made a quick start in the second stanza through Maraia Rokotuisiga but she knocked the ball forward just near the try line.

New Zealand was quick to tap and go through Skipper Saraj Hirini and despite Aloesi Nakoci trying to tackle her down, Hirini sent over Waka to score and Nuku converted.

Reapi Uluinasau came off the bench and scored a late consolation try for the hosts.

In another match, France beat Australia 28-12.

Fijiana play their second match against France at 1pm while New Zealand and Australia will clash at 1.20pm.