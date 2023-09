Cabinet has agreed that Fiji submit its bid to be the back-up host for the 15th Festival of Pacific Arts (FESTPAC15) in case circumstances do not allow New Caledonia to host the festival in 2028.

Cabinet at its meeting earlier in the week also agreed that Fiji place its bid to host the FESTPAC16 in 2032.

Fiji’s proposal to be the back-up host for FESTPAC15 and bid for FESTPAC16 is a strong signal to the region Fiji is ready to once again take a lead role in the regional cultural sector.