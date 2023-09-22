Friday, September 22, 2023
Fiji to establish first embassy in Israel

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed Fiji’s intention to establish its first embassy in Israel, a proposal that has received the endorsement of Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

He made this known to his Israeli counterpart, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly, in New York.

Rabuka said this move underscores Fiji’s dedication to deepening bilateral relations with Israel and the Holy Land.

He said their meeting marks a significant step in strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Fiji and Israel.

Rabuka said Fiji’s unwavering support for peace and stability in the Middle East was also discussed; with Fiji’s long-term commitment to UN peacekeeping operations in the Middle East, including involvement with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO), and the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).

During the meeting, the Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to Netanyahu for extending the invitation and congratulated him on his impressive achievements since returning to office following successful elections.

Fiji and Israel’s bilateral relations have steadily improved since 1970, spanning 53-years of partnership.

 

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
