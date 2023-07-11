Fiji to face Argentina in 9th place final

The Fiji Under-20 side have a chance to finish ninth for the first time in the World Rugby Under 20 World Championship as they prepare to face Argentina in the placing final.

The Baby Flying Fijians notched their first win of the tournament with a resounding 41-26 win over Italy on Sunday and will look to continue their run-on Saturday.

Argentina come into the match with a 43-15 win over Italy before a surprising 20-0 loss to Georgia and 24-16 defeat to hosts South Africa.

The South Americans bounced back to a 45-20 win over Japan in the elimination semifinals to set up a date with Fiji.

The two sides clash on Saturday at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellensbosch at 12.30am.