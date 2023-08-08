Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Fiji to face Australia in CYG semis

The Fiji women’s 7s team will face Australia in the semifinal of the Commonwealth Youth Games 7s tournament tomorrow.

Fiji finished second in their pool with three wins and a loss.

The ladies beat Kenya in their first match 38-5 before also claiming the win over hosts Trinidad and Tobago by 54-0.

A strong tussle ensued in their first game today where they came off second best against the Canadians who won 19-17 to top their pool.

Fiji closed off their pool games with a 21-15 win over Wales.

Fiji and Australia will clash at 6.50am at Shaw Park Field.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
