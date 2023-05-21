Fiji to face Australia in London 7s quarters

Fiji will face Australia in the third Cup quarterfinal of the London 7s after beating Japan 54-7 in their final pool game today.

Making up for their earlier loss to Argentina, the Olympic Games gold medalists ran in eight tries against Japan’s lone try.

Tabadamu prop Paula Nayacakalou grabbed his first hat-trick in the World Rugby Sevens Series with tries in the first, eighth and eleventh minute.

Waisea Nacuqu, Josese Batirerega, Vuiviawa Naduvalo, Terio Tamani and Ponipate Loganimasi also added their names to the scorer’s list.

Nacuqu added four conversions while Tamani was successful with three.

Japan’s lone points came through a try from Ren Miyagami with Yoshiro Noguchi adding the conversion

Fiji led 28-7 at halftime.

Fiji and Australia clash at 9.29pm.