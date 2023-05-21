Sunday, May 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji to face Australia in London 7s quarters

Fiji's Terio Tamani runs away against Japan in the last Pool B match of the 2023 London 7s in England. Fiji won 54-7.Photo courtesy of World Rugby.

Fiji will face Australia in the third Cup quarterfinal of the London 7s after beating Japan 54-7 in their final pool game today.

Making up for their earlier loss to Argentina, the Olympic Games gold medalists ran in eight tries against Japan’s lone try.

Tabadamu prop Paula Nayacakalou grabbed his first hat-trick in the World Rugby Sevens Series with tries in the first, eighth and eleventh minute.

Waisea Nacuqu, Josese Batirerega, Vuiviawa Naduvalo, Terio Tamani and Ponipate Loganimasi also added their names to the scorer’s list.

Nacuqu added four conversions while Tamani was successful with three.

Japan’s lone points came through a try from Ren Miyagami with Yoshiro Noguchi adding the conversion

Fiji led 28-7 at halftime.

Fiji and Australia clash at 9.29pm.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

We gave away softies, says frustrat...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says they gave awa...
Entertainment

Depp says he has no ‘further ...

Appearing at the Cannes Film Festival the day after premiering his ...
Entertainment

Rushdie writes book about near-fata...

Salman Rushdie is working on a book about the attack that robbed hi...
FIFA U-20 World Cup

Losing start for Junior Bula Boys i...

The Junior Bula Boys suffered a 4-0 defeat to Slovakia in their ope...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

We gave away softies, says frust...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Depp says he has no ‘furth...

Entertainment
Appearing ...

Rushdie writes book about near-f...

Entertainment
Salman Rus...

Losing start for Junior Bula Boy...

FIFA U-20 World Cup
The Junior...

Nadi woman killed in road accide...

News
A 40-year-...

Farmer in custody over wife’s mu...

News
A 48-year-...

Popular News

Naborisi dedicates Dux award to ...

News
Former Lab...

PM announces set up of Dr Brij L...

News
Prime Mini...

Laqeretabua will add a lot of de...

Football
Charlton A...

We missed our chances: Singh

Football
Rewa Head ...

Maigania to defend Muslim IDC ti...

Football
Defending ...

Chaudhry calls for set-up of new...

News
Former Pri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Hekari Utd FC vs AS Pirae