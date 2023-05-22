Fiji to face Junior Wallabies in opener

Fiji will face the Junior Wallabies in their first game of the World Rugby Under-20 Championship next month in South Africa.

Fiji is in a very strong pool B that includes the Junior Wallabies, England and Ireland.

Fiji takes on Australia in its first game of the tournament on Sunday June 25 at Danie Craven Stadium at 2.30am.

Fiji will then face England U20 on Friday June 30th at 5am, before closing off the pool stages with Ireland on Tuesday July 4th at 11.30pm.

France is the defending champion of the World Rugby U20 Championship.