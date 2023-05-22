Monday, May 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji to face Junior Wallabies in opener

Fijian Drua Under-20 departed for NZ.Photos courtesy of the Fiji Rugby Facebook Page.

Fiji will face the Junior Wallabies in their first game of the World Rugby Under-20 Championship next month in South Africa.

Fiji is in a very strong pool B that includes the Junior Wallabies, England and Ireland.

Fiji takes on Australia in its first game of the tournament on Sunday June 25 at Danie Craven Stadium at 2.30am.

Fiji will then face England U20 on Friday June 30th at 5am, before closing off the pool stages with Ireland on Tuesday July 4th at 11.30pm.

France is the defending champion of the World Rugby U20 Championship.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Serious crimes decrease by 34pc

Serious crimes decreased by 34 per cent last month while the overal...
Rugby

Mauger resigns ahead of Drua clash

Moana Pasifika has suffered a setback ahead of its Shop N Save Supe...
News

We are open to knowledge-sharing, s...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji is open to knowledge-shari...
News

4 arrested for importing liquid met...

Three Fijian men and a foreigner are in custody for allegedly impor...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Serious crimes decrease by 34pc

News
Serious cr...

Mauger resigns ahead of Drua cla...

Rugby
Moana Pasi...

We are open to knowledge-sharing...

News
Prime Mini...

4 arrested for importing liquid ...

News
Three Fiji...

Fijian Drua slips to tenth spot

Rugby
The Swire ...

I am prepared to weather the sto...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

Chaudhry calls for set-up of new...

News
Former Pri...

Laqeretabua will add a lot of de...

Football
Charlton A...

Nadi woman killed in road accide...

News
A 40-year-...

Govt will protect land and resou...

News
Deputy Pri...

$286k budget for GCC meeting

News
Next week’...

PNG offers 99-year land lease fo...

News
Fiji has b...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Serious crimes decrease by 34pc