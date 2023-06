The Digicel Young Kulas will meet New Caledonia in the second quarterfinal of the OFC U19 Women’s Championship in Suva on Saturday.

The Angeline Chua coached side finished second in Group B while the French Polynesians topped Group A.

The Fiji vs New Caledonia clash will kick off at 7pm.

In the first quarterfinal at 4pm on Saturday, Samoa will meet Tahiti and in the two quarters on Sunday, New Zealand will play Solomon Islands at 4pm and Cook Islands will battle it out against Vanuatu at 7pm.