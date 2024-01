The Fiji men’s 7s side will kick off its campaign in the Perth 7s against Samoa on Friday.

The two sides will clash at 6.38pm before the Ben Gollings coached side faces France at 11.38pm.

Fiji will then play arch rivals New Zealand in its final pool match at 5.25pm on Saturday.

The Cup quarterfinals are scheduled to start at 10.10pm on Saturday while the Cup semifinals will kick off at 5.10pm on Sunday and the Cup final is set to start at 9.53pm.