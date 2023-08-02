Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Fiji to face Tonga in Nations Cup opener

The Jerry Sam coached Fiji futsal team will open its campaign against Tonga in Group A of the 2023 OFC Futsal Nations Cup in Auckland, New Zealand next month.

The match between Fiji and Tonga will be played at 7pm on the 1st of October.

A day later, Fiji will face the host nation and defending champions New Zealand at 4pm.

Fiji will round off its Group match against Vanuatu at 7pm on the 4th.

The semifinal will be played on 5 and the grand final will be held on 6.

Meanwhile, Group B consists of Solomon Islands, New Caledonia, Tahiti and Samoa.

The winner will qualify for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup which will be played in Uzbekistan.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
