Fiji to feature in Futsal Champions League

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel has confirmed that six teams will participate in the first-ever men’s Futsal National Super League this year.

During the Association’s third council meeting at their headquarters in Vatuwaqa on Sunday, Patel said the top six teams from around the country will participate in the competition.

Patel clarified that the games will be played in a single round-robin competition and the winner will represent Fiji at the inaugural OFC Futsal Champions League next year.

He said the host nation and dates of the tournament will be revealed by OFC after the Futsal Nations Cup in New Zealand next month.

He added that Futsal has become a fast-growing sport in Fiji through the weekly zone competitions.