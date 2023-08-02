Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Fiji to host MACEST in 2026

Fiji will host the 2026 Melanesian Arts and Culture Festival after its successful completion in Port Villa, Vanuatu over the weekend.

This has been confirmed by the Director for Heritage Colin Yabaki.

He said Fiji is honoured to be selected as the host of this significant event for the Melanesian community in 2026 and emphasized that the country intends to highlight its abundant cultural diversity and history, following the example set by Vanuatu this year.

Yabaki stressed the importance of regionalism and cooperation in Melanesia, as showcased by this year’s theme of “Rebuilding My Melanesian for Common Identity.”

He expressed confidence in Fiji’s ability to match and sustain the high standards set by Vanuatu.

The Director concluded by saying that Fiji looks forward to welcoming the Melanesian family to Fiji in 2026 and creating unforgettable memories together.

The Melanesian Arts and Cultural Festival (MACFEST) is a series of events held in various Melanesian countries to celebrate and promote the rich cultural heritage of the region.

The festival has a unique theme for each edition, which mirrors the Melanesian people’s values, dreams, and challenges.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
