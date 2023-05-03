Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Fiji to kick start WC campaign against Slovakia

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys will kick start its FIFA Under 20 World Cup campaign against Slovakia in San Juanin Argentina.

The match will be played on the 21st of May.

Three days later, the Robert Mimms coached side will face the USA.

Fiji Under 20 will conclude its group B match against Ecuador on the 27th.

The Round of 16 will be played from the 31st of May till the 2nd of June, the quarterfinal will be played from 4-5 while the Semifinals will be played on the 9th and the grand final on the 12th.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
