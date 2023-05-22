Fiji to meet Argentina in London 7s final

Fiji progressed to the Cup final of the London 7s after overcoming New Zealand 19-17 in a pulsating second semifinal in Twickenham this morning.

The Kiwis started well and scored two quick tries through Akuila Rokolisoa and Dylan Collier to lead 12-0.

Fiji managed to get a try towards the end of the half through hardworking Manueli Maisamoa and a successful conversion from Waisea Nacuqu narrowed the scores to 12-7 at the break.

Bulky forward Paula Nayacakalou leveled the scores for Fiji with a beautifully set up try early in the second half and Nacuqu’s conversion put them up 14-12.

New Zealand connected well with a string of passes to found Regan Ware in space to touch in the corner and restore the lead with the conversion by Rokolisoa going astray.

With less than a minute remaining on the clock, Fiji applied the pressure after a series of handling errors from both teams, winger Vuiviawa Naduvalo managed to break tackles and find his way to the try-line for the winner.

Despite the final hooter gone and time up on the clock, the referee allowed for a restart and New Zealand went all attacking, only to see their final push to the try-line being spoiled by the Fijians.

Fiji will face Argentina in the grand final at 4.26am.

Argentina came from behind to beat Samoa 10-7 in their semifinal clash.