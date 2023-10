The Rob Sherman coached Fiji national football team will open their 2023 Pacific Games campaign against Northern Marianas in the Solomon Islands next month.

The match will kick off at 8pm at the newly opened National Stadium in Honiara on 18 November.

On 21 November, the Bula Boys will play Tuvalu at 5pm.

Three days later, Fiji will round off their Group C match against Tahiti at 8pm.

Meanwhile, the team will depart for Honiara on 14 November.