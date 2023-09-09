Saturday, September 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji to open campaign against Vanuatu

Fiji will open its OFC Under 16 Women’s Championship 2023 campaign against Vanuatu at Stade Pater, Papeete in Tahiti next Wednesday.

The match will kick off at 7pm.

Three days later, Fiji will face New Zealand at 4pm and round off their pool match against the Cook Islands on 20.

The semifinal will be played on the 23 and the playoffs will be played on the 24 while the final will be played on 26.

The winner will represent Oceania at the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to be hosted by the Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, OFC confirmed that Papua New Guinea and Samoa withdrew from the tournament this week.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Drowning in Bua could have been avo...

Police say the two cases of drowning involving children were record...
News

Court order is clear disallows depo...

Lautoka lawyer, Wasu Pillay says his client Grace Road Group Fiji s...
Football

Nadroga upsets Suva, ends losing st...

Nadroga created a huge upset beating a star-studded Suva 2-1 in a D...
Rugby

ABs lose RWC opener against France

The New Zealand All Blacks kick started its Rugby World Cup campaig...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Drowning in Bua could have been ...

News
Police say...

Court order is clear disallows d...

News
Lautoka la...

Nadroga upsets Suva, ends losing...

Football
Nadroga cr...

ABs lose RWC opener against Fran...

Rugby
The New Ze...

Kim in the custody of immigratio...

News
Grace Road...

Review to realign development pr...

News
The review...

Popular News

Leleuvia Rugby receives equipmen...

Rugby
The Leleuv...

InsideOut to hold two concerts

Entertainment
Resonance ...

Junior Bula Boys to play Solomon...

Football
The Junior...

Levestam is new CAAF chief execu...

Business
Theresa Ma...

Man cops 15 years for rape of mi...

News
The High C...

Ravalawa, Saifiti score in final...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Drowning in Bua could have been avoided 8: Police