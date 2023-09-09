Fiji to open campaign against Vanuatu

Fiji will open its OFC Under 16 Women’s Championship 2023 campaign against Vanuatu at Stade Pater, Papeete in Tahiti next Wednesday.

The match will kick off at 7pm.

Three days later, Fiji will face New Zealand at 4pm and round off their pool match against the Cook Islands on 20.

The semifinal will be played on the 23 and the playoffs will be played on the 24 while the final will be played on 26.

The winner will represent Oceania at the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to be hosted by the Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, OFC confirmed that Papua New Guinea and Samoa withdrew from the tournament this week.