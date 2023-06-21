Fiji to open mission in Israel, three other nations

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Government’s intends to open a Fiji Missions in Israel.

This decision comes after Cabinet’s endorsement and also agreed to re-open three embassies in Kuala Lumpur, Port Moresby and Washington DC.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said this is to be considered in the 2023-2024 National Budget Announcement, next Friday.

Rabuka indicated following the global COVID-19 pandemic, a total of five Missions (Washington DC, Seoul, Port Moresby, Brussels and Kuala Lumpur) were closed as part of Government’s 2020/2021 budgetary response.

Rabuka said Fiji’s engagement with these countries is currently undertaken by other missions on accreditation arrangements.

“With the opening of borders and return to normal activity around the globe, there is a need to comprehensively expand Fiji’s global presence. In addition, Fiji has maintained amicable relations with the State of Israel, through bilateral cooperation on peace and security, and areas such as agriculture.”

The Prime Minister added that Fiji’s cooperation with the Israeli’s are currently facilitated through the Israel Embassy in Canberra, and through the Office of the Permanent Representative of Fiji to the United Nations (PRUN) in New York.

Rabuka said the establishment of an embassy in Israel is a commitment of the People’s Coalition Government.