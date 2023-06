Fiji to play Australia in opener

The Ifereimi Rawaqa coached Fiji Under 20 will kick start its World Rugby Championship campaign against Australia this month in South Africa.

The match will be played on the 25 of June at 2.30am.

Five days later, Fiji will take on England in its second match at 5am and round off their group stage match on 4 of July against Ireland at 11.30am.

Meanwhile, Rawaqa has added eight overseas based players in his 30-member squad which will depart the country next week.

The eight players are Mosese McGoon from Crusaders U20, Sitiveni Tamani from Perth, Judah Saumaisue from Melbourne, Waisea Tudulu from Canberra, Sakiusa Kama from Hamilton, Isaiah Ravula and Epeli Waqaicece from Hurricanes Under 20 and Frank Ralogaivau from Brisbane.

Fijian Under 20: Mosese McGoon, Sitiveni Tamani, Breyton Legge, Kavaia Tagivetaua, Josh Kina, Joeli Nainoca, Marika Toga, Emosi Natubailagi, Lasaro Vuluma, Mesake Vocevoce, Nalani May, Semi Tokitani, Judah Saumaisue, Waisea Tudulu, Sakenasa Senivono, Timoci Nakalevu, Motikiai Murray, Philip Baselala, Sakiusa Kama, Netava Saukuru, Isaiah Ravula, Epeli Waqaicece, Frank Ralogaivau, Tuitubou Maika, Sireli Misiwini, Bronson Lee, Pateresio Finau, Manieta Vonovono, Tupeni Waqalala, Basiyalo Sikeli.