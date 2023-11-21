Tuesday, November 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji to ratify UNCLOS: Rabuka

PM Sitiveni Rabuka speaks during the Parliament Sitting at the Parliament Complex in Suva.Photo courtesy of Parliament of the Republic of Fiji.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji is a party to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), being the first country to sign the Convention in 1982, in Jamaica.

The Prime Minister while responding to a question in Parliament on the benefit of signing this BBNJ Treaty, the Prime Minister said the BBNJ Treaty falls under UNCLOS and as both instruments are aimed at conserving and sustainably managing our oceans and its resources, both within national jurisdiction and now in areas beyond national jurisdiction, it is critical that Fiji sign and ratify the Treaty.

Rabuka said it also helps to protect vulnerable ecosystems and species, the BBNJ Treaty is also consistent with the diplomatic, economic and social interests of States, including Fiji.

He said the BBNJ Treaty offers States an opportunity to strengthen multilateral diplomatic institutions and promote international cooperation towards global conservation efforts.

“The treaty clearly establishes core obligations and principles for high seas conservation and sustainable management through the BBNJ Treaty that will advance global collaboration around common goals, including revitalizing efforts to meet the SDGs.”

He added that while differing priorities and power imbalances have historically hindered progress towards meeting global targets, a strong BBNJ Treaty will mitigate many challenges and inefficiencies inherent in the current regional and sector-based governance regime by creating a platform for working towards more cohesive integrated management.

 

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Motion to amend i-Taukei Affairs Ac...

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga today introduced a Bill to amend the...
Football

Singh to reunite with Rewa in Pacif...

Seasoned defender Aeron Singh will reunite with his boyhood distric...
News

Bainimarama takes a swipe at Mataic...

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama claims the Acting Registrar of ...
News

PM to file motion on allowance redu...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will move a motion to reduce the all...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Motion to amend i-Taukei Affairs...

News
Attorney-G...

Singh to reunite with Rewa in Pa...

Football
Seasoned d...

Bainimarama takes a swipe at Mat...

News
FijiFirst ...

PM to file motion on allowance r...

News
Prime Mini...

Significant change to 2024 Parli...

News
The 2024 s...

GCC to have women reps from each...

News
Minister f...

Popular News

Saukuru attends ministerial meet...

2023 Pacific Games
Minister f...

Former Fiji reps feature in Sols...

2023 Pacific Games
Six former...

Mudunasoko wins Fiji’s first med...

Sports
Swimmer Ke...

Byrne expects leadership from Fl...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Tribunal to hear suspended CJ...

News
The four-m...

Unseeded Fiji men’s Volleyball e...

2023 Pacific Games
Team Fiji ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Motion to amend i-Taukei Affairs Act tabled