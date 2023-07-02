Sunday, July 2, 2023
Fiji Tourism Development Program approved

A $200USD million World Bank-funded Fiji Tourism Development Program in Vanua Levu was approved this week by the World Bank Board.

Speaking in Parliament on Friday, Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad said this new project’s financing of US$61.5 million for the first phase is part of a larger US$200 million package approved for the ten-year multi-stage tourism program for Vanua Levu.

He said $5 million is allocated in the new financial year to start the project.

“The first phase of the program focuses on bolstering tourism in Vanua Levu, including Taveuni, by improving drainage, sewage, and transport infrastructure, including upgrade of Labasa and Savusavu domestic airports, as well as an upgrade of the 95 kilometre road connecting the two towns.”

Meanwhile the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation is allocated a sum of $52.3 million in this Budget.

Tourism Fiji is allocated an operating grant of $7.0 million and to support new marketing strategies an increased Marketing Grant of $30 million is provided in the new financial year.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
News

Students found in possession of illicit drugs