Fiji U15 ends NZ tour with a win

The Fiji U15 side ended its campaign in the Oceania Football Confederation’s (OFC) Development Tournament in Auckland, New Zealand with a 2-0 win over Tonga today.

Jarryd Mario and Velani Rasorewa scored a goal each for the Sunil Kumar coached side

Fiji also won 4-2 in penalty kicks.

In earlier matches, the Baby Fijians beat the Cook Islands 9-1 and lost 2-1 to Liechtenstein.

Ahead of the tournament proper, the team played two friendly matches where they held Vanuatu 1-1 and lost 2-1 to the Solomon Islands.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
