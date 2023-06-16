Friday, June 16, 2023
601 ad
Fiji U20 aims for ‘fiery start’ against Aussies

Fiji U20 Coach Ifereimi Rawaqa says they are not going to hold back when they take on the Junior Wallabies in their opening match at the Rugby World Cup.

Rawaqa said his troopers relish the challenge ahead of them and are raring to go.

“We are not as elite as some of the bigger teams, but our players come with a lot of heart,” Rawaqa said.

“We see it in training they are determined to represent the country and will do what it takes when called to wear that jersey.”

Rawaqa said taking on a team like 2019 finalists Australia in their first game is a good wake up call going further into the competition.

“It’s a good way to start, that is what the World Cup is about and there are no easy games.

“We have to prepare well for Australia and hopefully we will hold our ground well and get some good results.”

Fiji takes on the Junior Wallabies on Sunday June 25 at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch, South Africa at 2.30am.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
