Fiji U20 suffers heavy defeat in World Cup

SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO, ARGENTINA - MAY 26:Fiji players pose for the team photo prior to FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023 Group B match between Ecuador vs Fiji at Estadio Santiago del Estero on May 26, 2023 in Santiago del Estero, Argentina. (Photo by Rodrigo Valle - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The Junior Bula Boys ended their campaign in the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina today with a 9-0 loss against Ecuador.

The Robert Mimms coached side only had 26 per cent possession in the entire match and could not match the superiority and strength of their opponents.

Ecuador led Fiji 4-0 by halftime, including a brace by Justin Cuero.

Alan Minda also scored twice in the second half, and Cristhoper Zambrano bagged both of his goals in injury time.

Ecuador after the big win progresses to the knockout stage with USA who beat Slovakia 2-0 to top Group B.

Slovakia could also qualify as the third placed best team.

Fiji finishes last in the group with three consecutive losses (4-0 to Slovakia, 3-0 to USA and 9-0 Ecuador).

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
