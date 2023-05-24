Fiji U20 suffers second defeat in World Cup

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys suffered a 3-0 defeat against the United States of America in their second Group B match of the FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina today.

The Fijians started well and held the more classy and superior opponents to a goal-less draw at halftime by pouring players behind the ball and making it extremely difficult for the U.S. to find a way through.

Finally, after 66 minutes, substitute Diego Luna provided the finish to make the much-needed breakthrough for the Americans.

The goal sunk the confidence and morale of the Fijians and Cade Cowell’s exceptional finish doubled the lead to wrap up the points late in the match.

Cowell then hit the woodwork twice in stoppage time, but the Mikey Varas coached side found a third through Caleb Wiley in the dying minutes.

After two straight losses, Fiji is out of the World Cup with a match remaining against Ecuador while USA has progressed to the qualification round with two wins.