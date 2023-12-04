Monday, December 4, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji, UAE announce visa exemption requirements

Fiji and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have enhanced their bilateral relationship by officially signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the Mutual Exemption of Entry Visa Requirements.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, the UAE’s Minister of State to the UAE Cabinet signed the groundbreaking agreement yesterday in Dubai.

The MOU grants mutual exemption of entry visa requirements for passport holders of both countries, spanning diplomatic, special, ordinary, and service passports.

Valid for a minimum period of six (6) months, passport holders from either nation can now enjoy visa-free entry into the territory of the other Party for a maximum duration of ninety (90) days.

Rabuka expressed his enthusiasm for this pivotal moment in diplomatic relations, stating, “This Memorandum of Understanding signifies a new chapter in the friendship between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Fiji. It reflects our commitment to fostering stronger bonds, promoting tourism, and encouraging increased economic and cultural exchanges between our two nations.”

Al Sayegh emphasised the positive impact the agreement will have on facilitating smoother travel and fostering a deeper understanding between the people of the UAE and Fiji.

He stated, “This MOU is a testament to the shared values and aspirations of our countries. It is a significant milestone that will not only promote tourism and business opportunities but also strengthen the bonds of friendship that exist between our citizens.”

The mutual exemption of entry visa requirements is expected to stimulate tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Fiji.

As both nations look forward to a future of enhanced cooperation and understanding, this landmark agreement stands as a testament to their commitment to fostering enduring and mutually beneficial relationships.

There are about 350 Fijians living and working in the UAE.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Fiji to feature in inaugural Women’...

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf has confir...
News

Bainimarama, Qiliho to appear befor...

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Commissioner...
News

Every climatic event affects human ...

Every climatic event significantly affects human health through its...
News

Fiji’s commitment to Paris Ag...

Leader of Opposition, Inia Seruiratu in a compelling statement deli...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji to feature in inaugural Wom...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Bainimarama, Qiliho to appear be...

News
Former Pri...

Every climatic event affects hum...

News
Every clim...

Fiji’s commitment to Paris...

News
Leader of ...

Fiji drawn with Argentina for Ca...

Rugby
The Fiji m...

Fiji finishes fourth as South Af...

Rugby
Fiji men's...

Popular News

Fijiana makes impressive start i...

Dubai 7s
The Fijian...

FNPF records $100.3m in net cont...

News
The Fiji N...

Police K9 capabilities further e...

News
Fiji Patro...

Roy scores as Odisha revive qual...

Football
Fijian str...

Police stages comeback to retain...

Rugby
A strong s...

HRADC leads discussion on tortur...

News
Fiji's  Hu...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Fiji to feature in inaugural Women’s Futsal Cup