Fiji, UAE announce visa exemption requirements

Fiji and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have enhanced their bilateral relationship by officially signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the Mutual Exemption of Entry Visa Requirements.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, the UAE’s Minister of State to the UAE Cabinet signed the groundbreaking agreement yesterday in Dubai.

The MOU grants mutual exemption of entry visa requirements for passport holders of both countries, spanning diplomatic, special, ordinary, and service passports.

Valid for a minimum period of six (6) months, passport holders from either nation can now enjoy visa-free entry into the territory of the other Party for a maximum duration of ninety (90) days.

Rabuka expressed his enthusiasm for this pivotal moment in diplomatic relations, stating, “This Memorandum of Understanding signifies a new chapter in the friendship between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Fiji. It reflects our commitment to fostering stronger bonds, promoting tourism, and encouraging increased economic and cultural exchanges between our two nations.”

Al Sayegh emphasised the positive impact the agreement will have on facilitating smoother travel and fostering a deeper understanding between the people of the UAE and Fiji.

He stated, “This MOU is a testament to the shared values and aspirations of our countries. It is a significant milestone that will not only promote tourism and business opportunities but also strengthen the bonds of friendship that exist between our citizens.”

The mutual exemption of entry visa requirements is expected to stimulate tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Fiji.

As both nations look forward to a future of enhanced cooperation and understanding, this landmark agreement stands as a testament to their commitment to fostering enduring and mutually beneficial relationships.

There are about 350 Fijians living and working in the UAE.