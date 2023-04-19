Fiji Under 19 girls march into camp

A 46-member extended Digicel Fiji U19 Girls’ team marched into camp at the Fiji Football Association Academy in Vatuwaqa, Suva today.

Head Coach Angeline Chua says the players were selected under the Talent Identification Program which took place this year.

“We have identified these potential players from zonal trials which were the first phase and this camp is our second phase in which we will select the 23 best players.”

Chua said the main objective of the camp is to identify the best talents for the national team.

“Our aim is to give every potential talent a chance and this way no one will be left out.”

She said the huge challenge will be in selecting the best players but there is a criteria set to select the best.

“All the players have the potential for the national team but unfortunately we can’t have all the players on the team. They will be selected according to the selection criteria.”

“The players are from the Northern, Western and Southern zones.

Fiji Under 19: Sonia Alfred, Rebecca Mcgoon, Laisani O’Conner, Sani Lusia, Matelita Malkali, Amanda Lingam, Sonia Singh, Astha Shania, Adi Litia Bakaniceva, Taivata Tikosuva, Seruwai Laulaba, Timaima Anu, Taufa Tabua, Rosalaine Saraphina, Bernedette Penjueli, Sereana Naweni, Narieta Leba, Asela Cokanasiga, Risha Naresh, Angeline Rekha, Lavenia Nairoqo, Elesi Abunase, Caroline Qalivere, Veniana Lumuka, Rosi Marama, Adi Mea Naveli, Serema Saukuru, Asena Selei, Timaima Sarakula, Luse Ratulele, Vilomena Fesaitu, Autumn Underwood, Mereseni Waqali, Makelesi Keleiwai, Talica Tagi, Litiana Verenuya, Makereta Adasha, Ema Mereia, Adi Rajieli Mateni, Nazina Begum, Jeta Livia, Irinieta Kuruwavesi, Taraivini Keni, Yoshika Devi, Rinieta Matarugu.