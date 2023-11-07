Fiji vs Tahiti to double up at Pac Games

The Bula Boys match against Tahiti in Group C of the 2023 Pacific Games has been rescheduled and will also count towards FIFA Ranking Points.

This follows the FIFA window period which opens on 13 November and closes on 21 November, the same day Fiji plays against Tahiti.

According to FIFA, any games within the Window will count towards the Ranking Points.

Fiji was initially scheduled to play Tahiti on 24 November but the game has now shifted to 21 November after Tuvalu was erased from their group and moved to Group B.

Fiji’s opening match against the Northern Marianas will not be counted towards the Ranking Points as they are not recognised by FIFA.

Meanwhile, the Bula Boys will present their itatu to the President at the State House tomorrow while head coach Rob Sherman is expected to announce the co-Captains over the weekend.

The team will depart for Honiara next Tuesday.