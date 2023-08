Both Fiji men’s and women’s 7s youth teams have won a medal each at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games on the Island of Trinidad and Tobago today.

After an impressive three days outing at the tournament, the Fiji men settled for Silver.

The side narrowly lost 25-20 to underdogs Scotland in a nail-biting final.

Meanwhile, the women’s team secured a bronze after their 22-10 win against Kenya in the third and fourth play offs.