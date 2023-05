A Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) contingent will be part of King Charles’ coronation parade on Saturday.

The delegation rehearsed with 4000 personnel from other Commonwealth nations during the week at The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and will fly Fiji’s flag high during the momentous occasion.

Meanwhile, His Excellency, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere and first lady Filomena Dikumete are also in London to attend King Charles Ill’s coronation.