Tuesday, April 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fijian doctor dismissed over sexual misconduct

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has dismissed one of its senior managers for sexual misconduct after an investigation prompted by a complaint by a junior British doctor.

Fijian doctor Temo Waqanivalu was dismissed after findings of sexual misconduct against him and corresponding disciplinary process.

The dismissal was confirmed by WHO spokesperson Marcia Poole in a statement.

Dr Waqanivalu headed a unit on non-communicable diseases at the global health agency’s Geneva headquarters, had denied the allegations throughout the investigation.

“Sexual misconduct of any kind by anyone working for WHO — be it as staff, consultant, partner — is unacceptable.”

“Dr Waqanivalu could appeal internally to the WHO and, failing that, to a tribunal at the International Labour Organization,” Poole said.

Dr Rosie James, who works for England’s National Health Service, made her complaint against Dr Waqanivalu in a Twitter message in October last year.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Gollings enjoys little break with f...

Fiji 7s Coach Ben Gollings took time off to spend some quality time...
Entertainment

Trainor apologizes after immense ba...

Meghan Trainor is apologizing for her words after her expletive-fil...
Entertainment

Comedian Lewis says he has Parkinso...

Comedian Richard Lewis has opened up about his diagnosis with Parki...
News

Crown Princess visits Northern Divi...

Her Royal Highness (HRH) The Crown Princess of Denmark, Mary Elizab...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Gollings enjoys little break wit...

Sports
Fiji 7s Co...

Trainor apologizes after immense...

Entertainment
Meghan Tra...

Comedian Lewis says he has Parki...

Entertainment
Comedian R...

Crown Princess visits Northern D...

News
Her Royal ...

Crown Princess accorded traditio...

News
The Fiji G...

Solomon attacker boosts Tailevu ...

Football
Tailevu Na...

Popular News

Naisarani signs with Western For...

Sports
The Wester...

Corruption destroys Govt initiat...

News
Former Res...

Chua trims Fiji U19 girls squad

Football
Fiji women...

Do-or-die for Drua in Super W fi...

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Woman charged over husband’s dea...

News
A 38-year-...

Gillard sidelined after injury

Rugby
Paramatta ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Gollings enjoys little break with family