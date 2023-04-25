Fijian doctor dismissed over sexual misconduct

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has dismissed one of its senior managers for sexual misconduct after an investigation prompted by a complaint by a junior British doctor.

Fijian doctor Temo Waqanivalu was dismissed after findings of sexual misconduct against him and corresponding disciplinary process.

The dismissal was confirmed by WHO spokesperson Marcia Poole in a statement.

Dr Waqanivalu headed a unit on non-communicable diseases at the global health agency’s Geneva headquarters, had denied the allegations throughout the investigation.

“Sexual misconduct of any kind by anyone working for WHO — be it as staff, consultant, partner — is unacceptable.”

“Dr Waqanivalu could appeal internally to the WHO and, failing that, to a tribunal at the International Labour Organization,” Poole said.

Dr Rosie James, who works for England’s National Health Service, made her complaint against Dr Waqanivalu in a Twitter message in October last year.