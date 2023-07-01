Saturday, July 1, 2023
Fijian Drua budget remains $1m

Fijian Drua

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has confirmed the budget for Fijian Drua will remain $1 million in the 2023-2024 financial year.

Prof Prasad said the Government will continue supporting the Fijian Drua in the Super Rugby Pacific Competition.

He said the budget is for procurement of enhanced equipment and services required to deliver international quality broadcasts required for Drua’s participation in Super rugby and other international matches.

Meanwhile, the Mick Byrne coached Drua reached the quarterfinals and finished seventh with 26 points just second year into the competition.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
