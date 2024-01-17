Bus packages for Fijian Drua fans

The Fijian Drua has officially launched dedicated bus packages for all home matches of the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

This initiative is aimed to make it easier and more affordable for fans to support their team in person.

CEO of Fijian Drua, Mark Evans explained the concept behind these packages:

“The idea is to ensure as many fans as possible can attend a Fijian Drua match safely and affordably. These packages are designed to be simple, more cost-effective, and provide a convenient transportation solution for our fans.”

Partnering with leading bus companies in Fiji, the Drua will offer return bus transfers from various locations, inclusive of match tickets and fan goodies like flags and posters.

This initiative particularly targets large groups of fans, providing them a collective travel option.

“The world’s best fans now have an accessible and efficient transportation solution to cheer on Drua as a group,” Evans added.

The bus packages, which require a group booking of 60, include a single pick-up and drop-off point, streamlining the process for larger groups. Evans detailed the schedule convenience:

“Most matches start between 1pm or 2pm. For example, fans coming from Suva could leave at 8.30am and return by 7.30pm.”

Fijian Drua Ticketing Manager, Biu Tadranu commented on the affordability and fan-friendly nature of the packages:

“They benefit not only our fans but also the team, who look forward to having their 16th Player by their side at every match. The atmosphere at a Fijian Drua home match is unique, and there’s nothing like being there to see your favourite players in action.”