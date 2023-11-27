Fijian Drua embarks on community tour

The Fijian Drua Super Rugby franchise is excited to host its first ever major community tour in the country to further strengthen its links with fans.

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players will visit 17 schools along the Nadi-Rakiraki corridor this Wednesday and Thursday, engaging with students to generate more interest and involvement in the sport.

Drua chief executive Mark Evans said the Club and players are excited be in the community to help develop grassroots rugby.

“We love being in the community whenever we can and are aware of the positive impact our players can have on younger fans.”

“Alongside Fiji Rugby, we are committed to grassroots development and will use two days this week away from training to help share some skills and knowledge among various schools.”

“This also brings us closer to the incredible fans who support us tirelessly.”

Evan said the community tour will have an exciting lineup of activities designed for rugby enthusiasts of all ages.

“Students and fans will have the opportunity to meet and interact with some of their favourite players while participating in skill-building clinics, and engage in fun-filled rugby-themed games and competitions.”

Event Details:

Wednesday November 29

Location: Ba area

Schools: 9.30am St Teresa Catholic School (Session 1), 1.00pm Namosau Methodist Primary School (Session 2).

Players: Mesake Doge, Sailosi Vukalokalo, Epeli Momo.

Location: Ra Region

Schools: 9.00am Drauniivi Public School (Session 1), 1.00pm Ellington Primary School (Session 2).

Players: Frank Lomani, Ilaisa Droasese, Mesulame Dolokoto.

Location: Lautoka Region

Schools: 8.30am Gurukul Primary (Session 1), 10.30am Lautoka Andra (Session 2), 12.30pm Lautoka SDA (Session 3), 2pm Lautoka Muslim Primary (Session 4), 4pm JRC Topline/Vitogo (Session 5).

Players: Samuela Tawake, Motikiai Murray, Kitione Salawa.

Thursday November 30

Location: Tavua Region

Schools: 9.00am Tavua District School (Session 1), 1.00pm Tagitagi Sangam (Session 2).

Players: Mesake Doge, Epeli Momo, Sailosi Vukalokalo.

Location: Ra Region

Schools: 9.00am Navunibitu Primary School (Session 1), 1.00pm Malake Primary School (Session 2).

Players: Frank Lomani, Ilaisa Droasese, Mesulame Dolokoto

Location: Nadi Region

Schools: 8.30am Nadi Airport School (Session 1), 10.30am Namaka Public School (Session 2), 12.30pm Saint Mary School (Session 3), 2pm Sabeto District (Session 4), 4pm Sabeto JRC (Session 5).

Players: Emosi Tuqiri, Meli Tuni, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre.

The Fijian Drua will announce future community tours in other divisions in the coming weeks.