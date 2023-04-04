Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Fijian Drua jump to seventh place

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have climbed from ninth to seventh place now at the midway point of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition.

The Drua sit seventh with 13 points, just 1 point behind the sixth placed Highlanders.

Below the Drua in placing order are Reds, Rebels, Force, Waratahs, and current wooden spooners Moana Pasifika.

Meanwhile, the Gallagher Chiefs continue to hold top spot with 27 points, having gone undefeated in six rounds.

The Hurricanes sit in second place with Brumbies taking the number three spot.

The Drua will take on the Brumbies next week in Canberra.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
