Friday, October 20, 2023
Fijian Drua re-signs backline quartet

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has re-signed four backline players ahead of the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The re-signings include Flying Fijians winger Selestino Ravutaumada, Flying Fijians fullback Ilaisa Droasese and Drua centres Michael Naitokani and Apisalome Vota.

Ravutaumada and Droasese have completed their first ever international campaigns, with their explosive speed and power contributing to a successful outing for the national side.

Stino, as he is known among fans has made 22 appearances for the Drua, while Ilaisa has made 15.

Securing the services of powerhouse centre Apisalome Vota, who has scored five tries and made 18 appearances was just as important for the Drua, alongside rising star Michael Naitokani, who appeared 6 times for the Club in his maiden 2023 season.

Fijian Drua chief executive Mark Evans said: “Just like the announcement on Wednesday, we’re showcasing further consistency and continuity in our squad for the 2024 season. The four backs announced today offer us so much both on and off the field.”

“The world’s best rugby fans can look forward to the attacking skills of Stino and Ilaisa on the outside as well as the power and guile of Vota and Michael in the midfield in 2024.”

Pre-season for the Fijian Drua has started, with all players except those returning from Flying Fijians duties already at training.

The Fijian Drua will kick-off their 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby campaign in Round 1 against the Blues on 24 February in Whangarei, New Zealand.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
